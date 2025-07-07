120 arrested in Sabaragamuwa Province during special search operation

Posted by Editor on July 7, 2025 - 1:17 pm

A total of 120 individuals were arrested during a special search operation carried out last night (July 6) across the Ratnapura, Embilipitiya, Seethawakapura, and Kegalle police areas in the Sabaragamuwa Province.

According to the Sri Lanka Police, the arrests were related to various offences.

The operation was conducted between 6:00 PM and 10:00 PM, following instructions from Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasooriya.

The large-scale operation was a joint effort involving around 900 personnel from the Sri Lanka Police, the Special Task Force (STF), and the Sri Lanka Army.