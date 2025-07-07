Duminda Dissanayake remanded further until July 15, 2025
Posted by Editor on July 7, 2025 - 12:41 pm
Former Minister Duminda Dissanayake was further remanded until July 15, 2025, in connection with the discovery of a gold-plated T-56 assault rifle at the Havelock City apartment complex in Colombo on May 20, 2025.
He was arrested on May 23, 2025, following an investigation carried out by the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID).
