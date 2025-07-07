Daughter of neurosurgeon arrested for threatening CIABOC official

July 7, 2025

The 21-year-old daughter of Dr. Maheshi Surasinghe Wijeratne, a consultant neurosurgeon at the Sri Jayewardenepura General Hospital, was arrested by the Keselwatta Police this morning (July 7).



According to police, she was taken into custody for allegedly threatening an official of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

She is expected to be produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

This arrest follows the recent court order remanding Dr. Maheshi Wijeratne and two others in connection with allegations of selling medicines at inflated prices through a private company reportedly linked to her and her husband.