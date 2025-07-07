Sri Lanka Police rescue four swimmers from drowning at Eththukala beach

Four individuals were rescued from drowning at Eththukala beach after being caught in a strong current and dragged out to sea on the evening of July 6, 2025.

Police Inspector Anuradha, along with Police Constables Lakshan (99177) and Wijesinghe (105320) of the Sri Lanka Police Lifeguard Unit, acted swiftly and managed to save all four swimmers.

The officers, who were on duty at the time, also provided the victims with initial first aid at the scene.

The rescued individuals were identified as residents of Veyangoda, Pundaluoya, and Namunukula, aged 20, 21, 22, and 34.