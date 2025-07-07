Tiran Alles receives death threats from underworld figure in Dubai

Posted by Editor on July 7, 2025 - 10:29 am

Former Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles has reportedly received death threats over the phone from a well-known Sri Lankan underworld gang leader currently residing in Dubai.

The threatening calls were made on July 5, 2025, and are believed to be connected to actions taken by Alles during his tenure as Public Security Minister.

During his time in office, he had issued orders to bring back underworld criminals and their associates who had fled the country.

Following the threats, Tiran Alles lodged an official complaint with Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasooriya.

According to sources, the Acting IGP confirmed that he had received the complaint and stated that all relevant authorities have been informed.

He further said that a full investigation into the incident has been launched.