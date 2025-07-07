Former Senior Civil Servant Bradman Weerakoon passes away

Posted by Editor on July 7, 2025 - 9:50 am

Bradman Weerakoon, a respected former senior civil servant, has passed away at the age of 94, according to family sources.

He served as a senior staff member to nine former Presidents and Prime Ministers of Sri Lanka, holding key positions throughout his long and distinguished career in public service.

Weerakoon began his education at Holy Cross College, Kalutara, and later became one of the first boarding students at S. Thomas’ College, Gurutalawa.

He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with second-class honours (upper division) in Economics and Sociology from the University of Ceylon.

He was later awarded a Fulbright scholarship to the University of Michigan in the United States, where he completed a Master’s degree in Sociology.

He joined the Ceylon Civil Service in 1954 and served in various parts of the country.

He first became Secretary to Prime Minister Sir John Kotelawala and went on to hold the position of Secretary to all elected Prime Ministers and Presidents until 2002.

In total, he served under seven Prime Ministers and three Presidents.

Bradman Weerakoon is remembered as one of Sri Lanka’s most experienced and respected public administrators.