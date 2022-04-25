120 MPs ready to support the No-Confidence Motion against Government – Gammanpila

Former Minister Udaya Gammanpila said that there are 120 MPs who would support the No-Confidence motion (NCM) that will be moved by the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).

He said, at present they have prepared a ‘very simple’ draft for a No-Confidence motion against the government and discussed it with the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP).

He stated that the two opposition parties have informed their consent regarding the content of that motion.

“If the government does not resign in the future, the No-Confidence motion will definitely be handed over within this week,” he said.