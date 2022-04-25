Court issues another travel ban on former Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka
Posted in Local News
The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has issued another foreign travel ban on former Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) Ajith Nivard Cabraal.
This ban will be in effect until the end of the trial, over the case filed over the misappropriation of state funds.
Further, summons were issued on Cabraal to appear at the Fort Magistrate’s Court to appear in the court on the 07th of June 2022, and Cabraal was also ordered to surrender his passport to the court as well.
Indefinite travel ban is necessary for all 4 people involved in floating the Rupee, until the facts behind the decision come out. As much as the politicians, the officials have the responsibility to explain how they have reached the decision to float the Rupee unrestricted, since it is their job to advice the government and give the best advice. If their posts are fully-independent, then the burden of the decisions made is on their shoulders.