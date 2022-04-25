Court issues another travel ban on former Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has issued another foreign travel ban on former Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) Ajith Nivard Cabraal.

This ban will be in effect until the end of the trial, over the case filed over the misappropriation of state funds.

Further, summons were issued on Cabraal to appear at the Fort Magistrate’s Court to appear in the court on the 07th of June 2022, and Cabraal was also ordered to surrender his passport to the court as well.