121 people rescued from floodwaters in Mavil Aru area
Posted by Editor on November 30, 2025 - 1:52 pm
121 people trapped by floodwaters in the Mavil Aru area have been successfully rescued and relocated to safe locations as of this afternoon (November 30).
The Sri Lanka Air Force carried out the rescue mission, deploying a Bell-412 helicopter and an MI-17 helicopter.
The Air Force stated that further rescue operations are ongoing to assist those still stranded in affected areas.
