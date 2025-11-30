Sri Lanka reports 193 deaths, 228 missing as extreme weather worsens

Posted by Editor on November 30, 2025 - 1:15 pm

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) reports that 193 deaths caused by adverse weather conditions in Sri Lanka have been recorded so far, while 228 people remain missing.

The DMC issued this update today (November 30) at 12:00 PM.

According to the latest figures, 968,304 individuals from 266,114 families across 25 districts have been affected.

Additionally, 147,931 individuals from 41,005 families are currently staying at 1,094 safe locations.

Meanwhile, the highest number of disaster-related deaths has been reported from the Badulla District, with a total of 71 deaths.

In addition, 52 deaths have been reported from the Kandy District, 20 from the Matale District, and 15 from the Kurunegala District.

Due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions, rescue and relief teams are still finding it difficult to reach areas affected by landslides and other disasters.

As a result, 105 people from the Kandy District are reported missing, according to the DMC.

Furthermore, 53 people are missing in the Badulla District, 27 in the Kurunegala District, and 24 in the Kegalle District.

Officials urge the public to remain vigilant and follow safety instructions issued by local authorities, as weather conditions continue to pose serious risks nationwide.