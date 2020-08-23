Aug 23 2020 August 23, 2020 August 23, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

12th COVID-19 death reported in Sri Lanka

Posted in

Coronavirus - COVID-19

Another patient who tested positive for the Coronavirus has died today, marking the 12th death reported in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19.

A 47-year-old male coronavirus patient died while receiving treatment at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda today.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 12.

Total Confirmed Cases 2,947
Active Cases 137
New Cases for the day 0
Observation in hospitals 65
Recovered & Discharged 2,798
Total Deaths 12
Share on FB