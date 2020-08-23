Another patient who tested positive for the Coronavirus has died today, marking the 12th death reported in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19.

A 47-year-old male coronavirus patient died while receiving treatment at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda today.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 12.

Total Confirmed Cases 2,947 Active Cases 137 New Cases for the day 0 Observation in hospitals 65 Recovered & Discharged 2,798 Total Deaths 12