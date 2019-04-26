President Maithripala Sirisena says an intelligence unit of a foreign country provided a detailed report on the 4th of April of a possible terror attack on Sri Lanka.

Addressing the gathering of the Heads of Media the President said the Former Secretary of Defence Hemasiri Fernando or the Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara have failed at fulfilling their due responsibilities.

The President said a new Secretary of Defence will be appointed within the course of day adding he believes the IGP will tender his letter of resignation today.

The Head of State added neither he nor the government can shy away from being held responsible over the suicide attacks that claimed the lives of 253 persons on Easter Sunday.

The President on a separate noted said present laws in the country are insufficient to ban the organisation and vowed to introduce new laws in this regard.

President Sirisena meanwhile stated that information has revealed that around 130-140 ISIS affiliates are in Sri Lanka.

The President furthermore noted the initial decision was to lift the restrictions on social media sited today, however he said given the information that was circulated yesterday the decision is now being reconsidered.

The President also called on all citizens to support all efforts by the Military adding given the present situation in the country all homes will be searched.

(Source: News Radio)