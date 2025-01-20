14 injured as bus overturns near Kallar Army camp, Serunuwara

Posted by Editor on January 20, 2025 - 7:40 am

Fourteen people were injured this morning (January 20) in an accident near a bend in front of the Kallar Army Camp in the Serunuwara area on the Serunuwara-Kantale Road, within the Serunuwara Police Division.

A private passenger bus traveling from Kattankudy to Colombo veered off the road, collided with a tree, and overturned.

Police stated that the accident occurred due to heavy rainfall in the area. Initial investigations revealed that the bus driver’s careless driving was a contributing factor.

At the time of the accident, there were approximately 49 passengers onboard. Fourteen individuals, including the driver and conductor, sustained injuries and were admitted to the Serunuwara Hospital.

The driver and nine passengers were later transferred to Trincomalee Hospital for further treatment.

The Serunuwara Police are continuing their investigations into the incident.