Sri Lanka welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement
Posted by Editor on January 20, 2025 - 9:49 am
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism of Sri Lanka has welcomed the recent ceasefire agreement in Gaza.
In a statement released today (January 20), the Ministry expressed hope that the ceasefire, which facilitates the exchange of hostages and detainees, the return of displaced persons to their homes in Gaza, and the delivery of humanitarian aid, will remain intact.
The Ministry also voiced optimism that these measures will lead to lasting peace in Palestine and the region.
