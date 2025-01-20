CID probes online train ticket resale scam

Posted by Editor on January 20, 2025 - 1:50 pm

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) informed the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (January 20) that an investigation has been launched into the resale of train tickets issued online by the Sri Lanka Railway Department at inflated prices.

The investigation was initiated following a complaint filed by the Department of Railways.

The CID stated that the Sri Lanka Railway Department operates an online ticketing system in collaboration with Sri Lanka Mobitel.

It was further revealed that tickets were being purchased online in a short period and resold at higher prices. The Cyber Crimes Investigation Division of the CID is conducting investigations into this matter.

The CID’s report noted that the investigation is ongoing, and the findings will be submitted to the court.