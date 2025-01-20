Vijith Vijayamuni Soysa released on bail

Former Minister Vijith Vijayamuni Soysa, who was arrested by the Walana Anti-Vice Unit for involvement in an illegally assembled lorry, has been granted bail by the Bandarawela Magistrate’s Court.

The arrest took place on January 19, 2025, after he was questioned for over five hours. Police reported that Soysa had been involved in assembling a lorry using illegally imported vehicle spare parts and forging related documents. Following his arrest, he was handed over to the Haputale Police.

Bandarawela Magistrate Peter Paul ordered his release on a surety bail of Rs. 200,000 and scheduled the next hearing for February 6, 2025.

Meanwhile, Parliamentarian Chamara Sampath was present at the court on January 20 to check on the former minister’s well-being.