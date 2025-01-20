Mahinda Rajapaksa will vacate residence upon official request – Namal

Posted by Editor on January 20, 2025 - 8:29 pm

MP Namal Rajapaksa, son of former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa, has stated that the former President is ready to vacate his official residence at any time, should the Sri Lankan government formally request it.

Speaking to the media, Namal Rajapaksa explained that the residence was constitutionally granted for security purposes, as is customary for former presidents.

He added that if President Anura Kumara Dissanayake wishes to sell the property or use it for another purpose, a written request would suffice for them to vacate.

“These are not our houses; they are government properties. If the President wants to sell it, we will leave without issue. Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa shares the same view and is ready to leave at any moment,” Namal Rajapaksa stated.

He emphasized, “This is not something we requested but a constitutional provision for former presidents.”

Responding to President Dissanayake’s remarks suggesting that the former President should either pay rent or vacate the residence, Namal Rajapaksa described the statement as an act of political revenge, citing the President’s tone and demeanor.

He reiterated that providing an official residence for former presidents is a standard practice globally, not unique to Sri Lanka.

“The residence is not for him to live in but for his safety. If vacating it would somehow resolve the country’s pressing issues, such as reducing the prices of essential goods or addressing shortages of coconuts and salt, we would gladly leave,” he remarked.

He also acknowledged the importance of government initiatives like the ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ programme but criticized the administration for failing to adequately prioritize the needs of the people.

Namal Rajapaksa concluded by saying, “If the President genuinely wants Mahinda Rajapaksa to leave, a written notice is enough. We will comply without any resistance.”