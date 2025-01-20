Sri Lanka President demands Mahinda Rajapaksa pay Rs. 4.6 Million or vacate residence

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has disclosed details regarding the official residence of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, valuing its monthly rent at Rs. 4.6 million.

Speaking at a meeting in Katukurunda yesterday (January 19), President Dissanayake explained that the valuation was conducted by the Government Valuation Department, covering only the residence and excluding the land on Bauddhaloka Mawatha.

Under the Constitution, former Presidents are entitled to either a residence or one-third of their monthly salary, which amounts to Rs. 30,000.

President Dissanayake stated that the government would provide Mahinda Rajapaksa with this allowance and require him to either pay the remaining Rs. 4.6 million in rent to continue occupying the residence or vacate the premises.

“The way forward is clear. We must develop this country, and that requires putting an end to extravagant living on public funds,” the President emphasized, adding that misleading the public while enjoying a luxurious lifestyle must no longer be tolerated.