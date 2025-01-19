Victor Ivan passes away
Posted by Editor on January 19, 2025 - 6:19 pm
Senior journalist Victor Ivan has passed away at the age of 75.
Reports indicate that he had been unwell for some time and passed away today (January 19) while receiving treatment at Karapitiya Hospital in Galle.
He was a prominent figure in Sri Lankan media and a former editor of the Ravaya newspaper.
