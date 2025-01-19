Jan 19 2025 January 19, 2025 January 19, 2025 NoComment

Victor Ivan passes away

Victor Ivan

(Photo credit: The Life Traveler)

Senior journalist Victor Ivan has passed away at the age of 75.

Reports indicate that he had been unwell for some time and passed away today (January 19) while receiving treatment at Karapitiya Hospital in Galle.

He was a prominent figure in Sri Lankan media and a former editor of the Ravaya newspaper.

