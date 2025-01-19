Former Minister Vijith Vijayamuni Soysa arrested over illegally assembled lorry

Posted by Editor on January 19, 2025 - 2:45 pm

Former Minister Vijith Vijayamuni Soysa was arrested today (January 19) by the Walana Anti-Vice Unit, police reported.

He was taken into custody after arriving at the unit to provide a statement regarding an incident involving an illegally assembled lorry.

The former parliamentarian was questioned for over five hours before his arrest. According to police, he faces charges of assembling a lorry using illegally imported vehicle spare parts and creating fraudulent documents for it.

Soysa is scheduled to be produced before the Bandarawela Court tomorrow (January 20).

Meanwhile, the Walana Anti-Vice Unit is continuing investigations to determine whether he was involved in the illegal assembly of other vehicles, police added.