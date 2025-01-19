Former Minister Vijith Vijayamuni Soysa arrested over illegally assembled lorry
Former Minister Vijith Vijayamuni Soysa was arrested today (January 19) by the Walana Anti-Vice Unit, police reported.
He was taken into custody after arriving at the unit to provide a statement regarding an incident involving an illegally assembled lorry.
The former parliamentarian was questioned for over five hours before his arrest. According to police, he faces charges of assembling a lorry using illegally imported vehicle spare parts and creating fraudulent documents for it.
Soysa is scheduled to be produced before the Bandarawela Court tomorrow (January 20).
Meanwhile, the Walana Anti-Vice Unit is continuing investigations to determine whether he was involved in the illegal assembly of other vehicles, police added.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Victor Ivan passes away January 19, 2025
- Former Minister Vijith Vijayamuni Soysa arrested over illegally assembled lorry January 19, 2025
- 61 injured in head-on collision between two buses in Gandara January 19, 2025
- Renovated Court of Appeal building opened with support from China January 19, 2025
- Sri Lanka Health Minister pushes SPMC to boost medicine production by 2026 January 18, 2025