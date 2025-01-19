61 injured in head-on collision between two buses in Gandara

Posted on January 19, 2025

At least 61 people, including a foreign national and three children, have been injured and hospitalized following a head-on collision involving two private buses on the Matara-Tangalle main road at Talalla, Gandara.

The accident occurred this morning (January 19) when a bus traveling from Dikwella to Matara collided with another bus coming from the opposite direction in the Talalla area.

The injured passengers were admitted to the Gandara District Hospital and Matara District General Hospital for treatment.

Both buses were severely damaged in the accident.

Initial reports indicate that the buses were traveling at excessive speed during rainy weather, contributing to the collision.

Gandara Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.