Renovated Court of Appeal building opened with support from China

Posted by Editor on January 19, 2025 - 10:05 am

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya emphasized the Government’s commitment to ensuring justice for all citizens, addressing past injustices stemming from systems of rewards and sponsorships.

She made these remarks yesterday (January 18) at the inauguration of the renovated Court of Appeal building.

The renovation project was fully funded by a donation from the People’s Republic of China. Speaking at the event, the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of investing in the judicial system as a demonstration of the Government’s commitment to the people and governance.

“This is not just a building, but a symbol of justice, equality, and dignity,” Dr. Amarasuriya said. She acknowledged the decades of injustice faced by many Sri Lankans and vowed to address these shortcomings. “Our intention is to bring fairness and ensure everyone has access to justice,” she added.

Dr. Amarasuriya underscored the need for public trust in the judiciary, emphasizing that the legal powers granted to judges by the Constitution must be exercised independently and fairly.

She also stressed the importance of respecting all individuals involved in judicial processes, including vulnerable groups such as women, children, and people with disabilities. “They should not face intimidation, harassment, or threats when seeking justice or defending their rights,” she said.

Expressing her gratitude to the People’s Republic of China, the Prime Minister said, “Their generosity and support are invaluable in strengthening our justice system.”

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Chinese Ambassador Qi Zhenhong, Chief Justice Murdu Fernando, and other prominent figures.