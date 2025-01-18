Sri Lanka Health Minister pushes SPMC to boost medicine production by 2026

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, has instructed the State Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Corporation (SPMC) to enhance the country’s pharmaceutical production capacity within the next two years.

The move aims to ensure an uninterrupted supply of essential medicines amidst ongoing supply chain challenges.

The directives were issued during Dr. Jayatissa’s visit to the SPMC facility in Ratmalana, where he reviewed operations and discussed strategies with the organization’s leadership.

He emphasized the urgency of addressing current issues, including supplier shortages, inconsistent deliveries from tender-awarded suppliers, and disruptions in global supply chains.

These challenges have led to medicine shortages in government hospitals.

Dr. Jayatissa highlighted the need for immediate importation of raw materials required for pharmaceutical production and stressed the importance of identifying and addressing bottlenecks in the supply process.

He called for a comprehensive plan to rapidly increase the SPMC’s production capacity.

As Sri Lanka’s oldest and largest state-owned pharmaceutical manufacturer, SPMC was praised for its public service mission. The minister announced plans to expand the state-run Rajya Osu Sala pharmacy network to more cities, ensuring better access to affordable medicines for the public.

During the visit, Dr. Jayatissa engaged in detailed discussions with SPMC Chairman Professor Jayantha Wijayabandara, General Manager Asanthie Athuraliya, and other senior officials.

He reviewed pharmaceutical production, raw material procurement, research, distribution processes, and human resource development. He also inspected laboratory facilities and pre-production systems while providing guidance for future growth.

The minister expressed appreciation for the staff’s dedication, holding cordial conversations with employees and addressing their concerns.

He emphasized improving the organization’s efficiency, transparency, and overall vision.

The program was attended by senior SPMC officials, including Deputy General Managers and other staff members, as the minister laid out a roadmap for ensuring a stable supply of medicines to meet the nation’s healthcare needs.