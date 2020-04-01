Three more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 146, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 18 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported two Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 146

Active Cases – 126

New Cases – 3

Total number of individuals in hospitals – 231

Recovered & Discharged – 18

Deaths – 2