14th National War Heroes Commemoration held in Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka held 14th National War Heroes Commemoration today (May 19) at the Battaramulla War Heroes Memorial, under the patronage of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.
This year marks the 14th anniversary of the victory over LTTE terrorism that lasted for three decades.
A total of 28,619 heroes from the Army, Air Force, Navy, Police, and Civil Security Department (CSD) sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the motherland, while over twenty-seven thousand war heroes were rendered disabled.
The ceremony began with the playing of the National Anthem, followed by a two-minute silence observed by the President, the Prime Minister, and others in honour of the fallen war heroes.
The event commenced with religious observances and a special war drumming performance, paying tribute to the courageous soldiers from the Army, Air Force, Navy, Police, and CSD who sacrificed their lives to protect the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
The commemoration ceremony was organised by the Ranaviru Seva Authority.
