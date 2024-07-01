15 injured as two buses collide head-on on Colombo-Kandy main road

Posted by Editor on July 1, 2024 - 10:07 am

At least 15 people were injured and hospitalized after a head-on collision between an SLTB passenger bus and a private bus on the Colombo-Kandy main road this morning (July 01).

The accident happened in the Weweldeniya area on the Colombo-Kandy main road.

The injured were taken to Wathupitiwala and Warakapola hospitals for treatment.