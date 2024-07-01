Jul 01 2024 July 1, 2024 July 1, 2024 NoComment Report Photo

Parinda Ranasinghe appointed Acting Attorney General

Posted by Editor on July 1, 2024 - 11:03 am

Senior Additional Solicitor General Parinda Ranasinghe was sworn in as the Acting Attorney General before the Chief Justice this morning (July 1).

Last week, the proposal to extend the term of the current Attorney General, Sanjay Rajaratnam, by another six months was rejected for the second time by the Constitutional Council.

The proposal, submitted by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, was defeated with five votes against it and three in favor.

Rajaratnam’s term will expire at the end of this month. The President had proposed a six-month extension, but the Constitutional Council rejected it twice.

As a result, Senior Additional Solicitor General Parinda Ranasinghe, son of former Chief Justice K. A. Parinda Ranasinghe, has been appointed as the Acting Attorney General.

