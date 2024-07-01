Sri Lanka reduces bus fares by 5.07% starting July 1, 2024

Posted by Editor on July 1, 2024 - 1:29 pm

Bus fares in Sri Lanka will decrease by 5.07% starting at midnight tonight (July 1), according to the National Transport Commission (NTC).

The NTC announced this change during a special media briefing this afternoon.

The minimum bus fare will be reduced by Rs. 2, making the new minimum fare Rs. 28.