Another patient who tested positive for the Coronavirus has died today, marking the 15th death reported in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19.

A 56-year-old male coronavirus patient died while receiving treatment at the Kuliyapitiya Base Hospital today.

According to the Hospital Director Dr. Prabath Werawatte, the patient had succumbed to a heart attack, while a second PCR test conducted on the individual had returned positive, confirming the patient as a COVID-19 infectee.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 15.

Total Confirmed Cases 7,153 Active Cases 3,494 New Cases for the day 0 Observation in hospitals 426 Recovered & Discharged 3,644 Total Deaths 15