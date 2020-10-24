15th COVID-19 death reported in Sri Lanka
Posted in Local News
Another patient who tested positive for the Coronavirus has died today, marking the 15th death reported in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19.
A 56-year-old male coronavirus patient died while receiving treatment at the Kuliyapitiya Base Hospital today.
According to the Hospital Director Dr. Prabath Werawatte, the patient had succumbed to a heart attack, while a second PCR test conducted on the individual had returned positive, confirming the patient as a COVID-19 infectee.
This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 15.
|Total Confirmed Cases
|7,153
|Active Cases
|3,494
|New Cases for the day
|0
|Observation in hospitals
|426
|Recovered & Discharged
|3,644
|Total Deaths
|15
Share on FB