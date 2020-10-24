The World Health Organisation (WHO) had informed the Health Ministry that a vaccine approved by the WHO may be available for COVID-19 shortly and the ministry was preparing for that, Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi said yesterday.

In her reply speech on the adjournment debate, she told Parliament that the WHO had instructed the ministry to prepare the country for the vaccine.

“The WHO has advised us to prepare the country for the vaccine. They have not informed us exactly what the injection is. The ministry is preparing for that at the moment,” she said.

The Minister said even though the opposition claimed that COVID-19 had spread in the community, none of the health ministry or the epidemiology unit has confirmed it as yet.

“It is a technical matter to confirm whether COVID-19 has spread into the community. It should be done according to criteria of the WHO,” she said.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Ajith Siriwardana and Yohan Perera)