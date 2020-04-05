171 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka
Posted in Local News
One more patient has tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 171, says the Ministry of Health.
In the meantime, a total number of 29 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.
Sri Lanka also reported 5 Coronavirus deaths up to now.
Total Confirmed Cases – 171
Active Cases – 137
New Cases – 5
Total number of individuals in hospitals – 259
Recovered & Discharged – 29
Deaths – 5
