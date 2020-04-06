178 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka
Posted in Local News
Two more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 178, says the Ministry of Health.
In the meantime, a total number of 34 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.
Sri Lanka also reported 5 Coronavirus deaths up to now.
Total Confirmed Cases – 178
Active Cases – 139
New Cases – 2
Total number of individuals in hospitals – 257
Recovered & Discharged – 34
Deaths – 5
