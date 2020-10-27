Another patient who tested positive for the Coronavirus has died today, marking the 17th death reported in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19.

A 41-year-old female coronavirus patient resided in Ja-Ela died while receiving treatment at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda today.

Reportedly, the patient had been ailing from Cirrhosis prior to his death.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 17.

Total Confirmed Cases 8,413 Active Cases 4,463 New Cases for the day 0 Observation in hospitals 527 Recovered & Discharged 3,933 Total Deaths 17