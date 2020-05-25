181 Sri Lankans arrive in the island from Russia

A group of 181 Sri Lankans who were stranded in Russia, owing to travel restrictions imposed as a result of the coronavirus, have arrived in the island this morning (25).

They arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in a special SriLankan flight (UL-1206) from Moscow.

The returnees and their luggage were subject to health checks and disinfection process at the airport by the Sri Lanka Air Force and then taken to quarantine centres by the Sri Lanka Army.