2021 A/L exam results released

The results of the G.C.E. Advanced Level (A/L) Examination 2021 have been released a short while ago, the Department of Examination announced.

The Commissioner General of Examinations L.M.D. Dharmasena said that the results can be viewed on the following websites: www.doenets.lk | www.results.exams.gov.lk

The 2021 Advanced Level exam was held from February 07 to March 05 at 2,438 centres across the island.

Some 236,035 school and 36,647 private candidates sat for the examination facing all three subjects making it to a total number of 272,682 candidates who appeared for the exam.

The commissioner general said that 149,946 school applicants have qualified for university admission and 21,551 private applicants have qualified for universities.

Meanwhile the results of 49 candidates who had faced the exam have been suspended, he said.