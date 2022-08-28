24 companies submit proposals to engage in petroleum business in Sri Lanka

24 companies from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, USA, China, India, Russia, UK, Malaysia, Norway and the Philippines have submitted proposals for the Expressions of Interest (EOI) to engage in the petroleum business in Sri Lanka, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said.

In a twitter message, Minister Wijesekera said a committee appointed by the Ministry of Power and Energy will evaluate the proposals, issue requests for proposals (RFPs) and finalise the process in 6 weeks.

The Minister earlier said that they have called for Expressions of Interest (EOI) from reputed companies established in petroleum producing countries to import, distribute and sell petroleum products in Sri Lanka.