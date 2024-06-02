2023 ANNI Report: Sri Lanka Country Chapter Launched

Posted by Editor on June 2, 2024 - 9:55 am

The Asian Forum for Human Rights and Development (FORUM-ASIA), as the Secretariat of the Asian NGOs Network on National Human Rights Institutions (ANNI), has unveiled the latest ANNI Report on the Performance of National Human Rights Institutions in Asia for 2023.

The Law and Society Trust (LST) authored the Sri Lanka Country Chapter and conducted the performance assessment of the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL).

The launch of the 2023 ANNI Report – Sri Lanka Country Chapter took place on May 30, 2024, at Hotel Jetwing, Colombo, from 10:00 AM to 1:30 PM.

The event was a collaborative effort by FORUM-ASIA, ANNI, and LST.

The launch included a panel discussion that brought together representatives of the HRCSL, civil society organizations (CSOs), and other key stakeholders for a critical examination of the findings documented in the 2023 ANNI Report.

The discussion focused on various human rights issues in Sri Lanka, the performance of the HRCSL in fulfilling its mandate to protect and promote human rights, and explored ways the Commission could foster stronger partnerships and collaboration with civil society in Sri Lanka.

The event featured notable speakers including:

Farah Haniffa – Commissioner, HRCSL

– Commissioner, HRCSL Kapilan Villavarajan – Director, HRCSL

– Director, HRCSL Shreen Saroor – Human Rights Defender

– Human Rights Defender Melani Gunathilake – Human Rights Defender

These speakers provided insights and shared their perspectives on enhancing the effectiveness of the HRCSL and improving human rights practices in the country.

The discussion highlighted the importance of robust collaboration between the HRCSL and civil society to address human rights challenges in Sri Lanka comprehensively.

The 2023 ANNI Report serves as a crucial document for assessing the performance of national human rights institutions across Asia, providing a benchmark for improvements and encouraging accountability.

The Asian NGO Network on National Human Rights Institutions (ANNI) Report

The ANNI Report 2023 is a biennial report on the performance and establishment of national human rights institutions (NHRIs) in Asia. ANNI published its first report in 2007, continuing as an annual report until 2019, with a few exceptions. Since 2021, the report has adopted a biennial format.

ANNI Report 2023

The ANNI Report 2023 assesses the performance of NHRIs in addressing and mitigating challenges in 13 countries during the reporting period of 2021-2022 a time of post-pandemic response and recovery.

It covers the performance assessment of thirteen NHRIs in Asia, both established and to-be-established, from January 1, 2021, to December 31, 2022.

The selection of NHRIs for this report was primarily determined by ANNI members in the specific countries covered.

The civil society organizations (CSOs) who authored the chapters have been engaged in NHRI advocacy in their respective countries for several years and provide a reliable perspective on their respective NHRI’s performance and its contribution to protecting and promoting human rights.

The report also highlights pressing human rights issues and challenges in Asia, as the performance of the NHRIs covered is assessed against or in response to the prevailing human rights issues.