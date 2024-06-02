Flooding kills 3 members of the same family in Puwakpitiya

Three members of the same family, including a seven-year-old girl, have been reported dead after being swept away by floodwaters in Puwakpitiya, Avissawella.

The victims, a 36-year-old woman, her 78-year-old father, and her seven-year-old daughter, lost their lives in the floods in the Kekilla area of Puwakpitiya.

Police stated that the flood occurred between 2:00 and 3:00 AM today (June 02) in the canal near their house, which had been inundated due to heavy rainfall, resulting in the tragic deaths.