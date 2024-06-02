Flooding kills 3 members of the same family in Puwakpitiya
Posted by Editor on June 2, 2024 - 10:43 am
Three members of the same family, including a seven-year-old girl, have been reported dead after being swept away by floodwaters in Puwakpitiya, Avissawella.
The victims, a 36-year-old woman, her 78-year-old father, and her seven-year-old daughter, lost their lives in the floods in the Kekilla area of Puwakpitiya.
Police stated that the flood occurred between 2:00 and 3:00 AM today (June 02) in the canal near their house, which had been inundated due to heavy rainfall, resulting in the tragic deaths.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Bus driver arrested for driving on railway track to avoid traffic June 2, 2024
- Severe weather in Sri Lanka: 10 dead, evacuations amid floods and landslide warnings June 2, 2024
- Sri Lanka closes all schools nationwide on June 3 due to severe weather June 2, 2024
- Flooding kills 3 members of the same family in Puwakpitiya June 2, 2024
- 2023 ANNI Report: Sri Lanka Country Chapter Launched June 2, 2024