Sri Lanka closes all schools nationwide on June 3 due to severe weather

Posted by Editor on June 2, 2024 - 1:24 pm

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Education has announced that all schools across the island will be closed tomorrow (June 3), according to State Minister of Education Aravind Kumar.

This decision was made due to the current adverse weather conditions affecting the country.

Previously, Provincial Education Secretaries and Directors were given the authority to decide whether to keep schools open or closed.

However, it has now been decided to close all government schools nationwide due to the ongoing severe weather.