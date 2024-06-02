Severe weather in Sri Lanka: 10 dead, evacuations amid floods and landslide warnings

Posted by Editor on June 2, 2024 - 7:29 pm

Sri Lanka’s Disaster Management Center has reported ten fatalities and five missing persons due to the ongoing severe weather conditions.

Residents in flood-prone areas along the banks of the Kalu, Gin, Nilwala, and Kelani Rivers are being evacuated to safer locations.

Train operations between Awissawella and Waga have been completely suspended because a bridge was damaged by the floods, according to Sri Lanka Railways.

The Department of Fisheries has advised fishermen in the Colombo district to avoid going to sea.

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has issued early warnings for landslides in the Colombo, Hambantota, Kalutara, Kandy, Matara, Nuwara Eliya, Galle, Ratnapura, and Kegalle districts.

All schools in Sri Lanka will be closed on Monday (June 3), due to the adverse weather conditions.

The Meteorology Department has issued a RED ALERT for heavy rain, predicting over 150 mm in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, and North Western provinces, as well as the Galle and Matara districts.

The Secretary to the Ministry of Power and Energy has announced that the electricity supply to multiple areas is suspended due to flooding and adverse weather conditions.