2024 (2025) G.C.E. O/L exam results released in Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on July 11, 2025 - 7:00 am

The results of the 2024 (2025) G.C.E. Ordinary Level (O/L) Examination were officially released today (July 11), according to the Department of Examinations.

Commissioner General of Examinations A.K.S. Indika Kumari Liyanage announced that candidates can now check their results online via the official websites: www.doenets.lk/examresults and www.results.exams.gov.lk.

A total of 474,147 candidates appeared for the examination, including 398,182 school candidates and 75,965 private candidates. All candidates faced nine subjects during the examination period.

The exam was conducted at 3,664 examination centres across the country, with coordination from 534 additional centres.

The Commissioner General also stated that school principals will be given access to download the results of their students directly from the department’s official website using an online facility provided for schools.

UPDATE – 08:25 PM:

According to the results of the 2024 G.C.E. Ordinary Level (O/L) Examination, 237,026 students have qualified for the Advanced Level, Commissioner General of Examinations A.K.S. Indika Kumari Liyanage said.

This accounts for 73.45% of the total number of students who sat the examination.

She also stated that 13,392 students obtained “A” passes in all nine subjects.

This represents 4.15% of the candidates.