19 more petitions have been filed before the Supreme Court against the draft bill of the proposed 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

21 petitions were filed against the proposed Amendment today.

39 petitions have been filed against the draft bill thus far since the draft bill was tabled in Parliament.

General Secretary of the United National Party Akila Viraj Kariyawasam, Deputy Leader of the UNP Ruwan Wijewardene, member of the Election Commission Ratnajeevan Hoole, Samagi Jana Balawegaya Parliamentarian Mayantha Dissanayake and the Sri Lanka Press Council filed petitions today.

A five-member Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya and Justices Buwaneka Aluwihare, Sisira De Abrew, Priyantha Jayawardena and Vijith Mallalgoda will consider the petitions tomorrow.

The petitioners are challenging the constitutionality of several clauses of the proposed 20th Amendment and are imploding that the draft bill has to be passed with a two thirds majority and a referendum.

(Source: News Radio)