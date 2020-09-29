Former non-cabinet minister of the yahapalana government Sujeewa Senasinghe announced yesterday that he would quit politics.

He had also stepped down as the SJB Deputy Secretary, Senasinghe said.

Senasinghe said that he intended to focus on his business in the future and that he would commence work on his PhD from January 2021.

He unsuccessfully contested the Aug 05 general election from the Colombo district on SJB ticket.

Senasinghe commenced his political career as a member of the Western Provincial Council of the UNP. He was elected to Parliament twice from the same party.

He earned notoriety by publishing a book denying the bond scam ever took place.

(Source: The Island – By Akitha Perera)