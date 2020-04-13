Apr 13 2020 April 13, 2020 April 13, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

214 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka

COVID-19

Four more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 214, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 56 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 7 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 214
Active Cases – 151
New Cases – 4
Total number of individuals in hospitals – 117
Recovered & Discharged – 56
Deaths – 7

