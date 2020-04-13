Three more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 217, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 56 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 7 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 217

Active Cases – 154

New Cases – 7

Total number of individuals in hospitals – 117

Recovered & Discharged – 56

Deaths – 7