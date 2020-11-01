Another patient who tested positive for the COVID-19 has died today, marking the 21st death reported in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19.

A 40-year-old male COVID-19 patient died while receiving treatment at the National Hospital for Respiratory Diseases in Welisara today.

The individual, a resident of Mahara area.

The Epidemiology Unit has confirmed that the patient was admitted to the hospital due to high blood pressure and respiratory ailment.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 21.

Total Confirmed Cases 11,060 Active Cases 6,134 New Cases for the day 397 Observation in hospitals 405 Recovered & Discharged 4,905 Total Deaths 21