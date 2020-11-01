21st COVID-19 death reported in Sri Lanka
Posted in Local News
Another patient who tested positive for the COVID-19 has died today, marking the 21st death reported in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19.
A 40-year-old male COVID-19 patient died while receiving treatment at the National Hospital for Respiratory Diseases in Welisara today.
The individual, a resident of Mahara area.
The Epidemiology Unit has confirmed that the patient was admitted to the hospital due to high blood pressure and respiratory ailment.
This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 21.
|Total Confirmed Cases
|11,060
|Active Cases
|6,134
|New Cases for the day
|397
|Observation in hospitals
|405
|Recovered & Discharged
|4,905
|Total Deaths
|21
