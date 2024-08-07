22 candidates placed deposits for 2024 Sri Lanka Presidential Election
Four more candidates placed their cash deposits today (August 7) with the Election Commission of Sri Lanka for the upcoming Presidential Election, taking the total number of candidates to 22.
According to the Election Commission, the candidates who placed deposits today are Pani Wijesiriwardena from the Socialist Equality Party, Anthony Victor Perera, Muhammad Ilyas, and Pemasiri Manage as independent candidates.
The Election Commission officially announced that the Presidential election will be held on September 21, 2024.
The candidates include a mix of independent contenders and representatives from various political parties.
Here are the candidates who have submitted their deposits so far:
- Ranil Wickremesinghe – Independent candidate
- Sarath Keerthiratne – Independent candidate
- Oshala Herath – Representing the Abhinava Nivahal Peramuna
- A.S.P. Liyanage – From the Sri Lanka Labour Party
- Sajith Premadasa – Leader of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya
- P.W.S.K. Bandaranayake – Candidate for the National Development Front
- Dr. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe – Representing the National Democratic Front
- K.K. Piyadasa – Independent candidate
- Siritunga Jayasuriya – United Socialist Party candidate
- Ajantha De Zoysa – From the Ruhunu Janatha Peramuna
- K. Ananda Kularatne – Independent candidate
- Sarath Manamendra – Nawa Sihala Urumaya candidate
- Venerable Battaramulle Seelarathana Thero – Janasetha Peramuna candidate
- Venerable Akmeemana Dayarathana Thero – Independent candidate
- Siripala Amarasinghe – Independent candidate
- K.R. Krishan – Arunalu Janatha Peramuna candidate
- Sarath Fonseka – Independent candidate
- Anura Kumara Dissanayake – Jathika Jana Balawegaya candidate
- Pani Wijesiriwardena – Socialist Equality Party
- Anthony Victor Perera – Independent candidate
- Muhammad Ilyas – Independent candidate
- Pemasiri Manage – Independent candidate
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- 22 candidates placed deposits for 2024 Sri Lanka Presidential Election August 7, 2024
- Sri Lanka to gradually resume vehicle imports in 2025 August 7, 2024
- Another suspect arrested in ‘Club Wasantha’ murder case August 7, 2024
- IMF to review Sri Lanka’s extended fund facility after Presidential Election August 7, 2024
- Namal Rajapaksa named SLPP Presidential Candidate August 7, 2024