22 candidates placed deposits for 2024 Sri Lanka Presidential Election

Posted by Editor on August 7, 2024 - 8:38 pm

Four more candidates placed their cash deposits today (August 7) with the Election Commission of Sri Lanka for the upcoming Presidential Election, taking the total number of candidates to 22.

According to the Election Commission, the candidates who placed deposits today are Pani Wijesiriwardena from the Socialist Equality Party, Anthony Victor Perera, Muhammad Ilyas, and Pemasiri Manage as independent candidates.

The Election Commission officially announced that the Presidential election will be held on September 21, 2024.

The candidates include a mix of independent contenders and representatives from various political parties.

Here are the candidates who have submitted their deposits so far: