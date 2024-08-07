Aug 07 2024 August 7, 2024 August 7, 2024 NoComment Report Photo

22 candidates placed deposits for 2024 Sri Lanka Presidential Election

August 7, 2024

Presidential Election 2024 in Sri Lanka

Four more candidates placed their cash deposits today (August 7) with the Election Commission of Sri Lanka for the upcoming Presidential Election, taking the total number of candidates to 22.

According to the Election Commission, the candidates who placed deposits today are Pani Wijesiriwardena from the Socialist Equality Party, Anthony Victor Perera, Muhammad Ilyas, and Pemasiri Manage as independent candidates.

The Election Commission officially announced that the Presidential election will be held on September 21, 2024.

The candidates include a mix of independent contenders and representatives from various political parties.

Here are the candidates who have submitted their deposits so far:

  1. Ranil Wickremesinghe – Independent candidate
  2. Sarath Keerthiratne – Independent candidate
  3. Oshala Herath – Representing the Abhinava Nivahal Peramuna
  4. A.S.P. Liyanage – From the Sri Lanka Labour Party
  5. Sajith Premadasa – Leader of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya
  6. P.W.S.K. Bandaranayake – Candidate for the National Development Front
  7. Dr. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe – Representing the National Democratic Front
  8. K.K. Piyadasa – Independent candidate
  9. Siritunga Jayasuriya – United Socialist Party candidate
  10. Ajantha De Zoysa – From the Ruhunu Janatha Peramuna
  11. K. Ananda Kularatne – Independent candidate
  12. Sarath Manamendra – Nawa Sihala Urumaya candidate
  13. Venerable Battaramulle Seelarathana Thero – Janasetha Peramuna candidate
  14. Venerable Akmeemana Dayarathana Thero – Independent candidate
  15. Siripala Amarasinghe – Independent candidate
  16. K.R. Krishan – Arunalu Janatha Peramuna candidate
  17. Sarath Fonseka – Independent candidate
  18. Anura Kumara Dissanayake – Jathika Jana Balawegaya candidate
  19. Pani Wijesiriwardena – Socialist Equality Party
  20. Anthony Victor Perera – Independent candidate
  21. Muhammad Ilyas – Independent candidate
  22. Pemasiri Manage – Independent candidate
