Sri Lanka clinches first ODI series win against India after 27 years

Posted by Editor on August 7, 2024 - 8:25 pm

Sri Lanka won the final ODI of the three-match series against India by 110 runs on Wednesday, August 7, clinching the series 2-0.

This is Sri Lanka’s first ODI series win against India since 1997, a year after they won their first ODI World Cup.

Chasing 249, India were bowled out for 138 in 26.1 overs. Dunith Wellalage led Sri Lanka’s bowling with 5/27.

India started well with 37 runs in 4.2 overs, but Shubman Gill was dismissed by Asitha Fernando. Skipper Rohit Sharma followed in the eighth over with India at 53.

Rishabh Pant, playing his first match of the series, was stumped off Maheesh Theekshana.

India then lost Virat Kohli, Axar Patel, and Shreyas Iyer within 20 runs, falling to 82/6 by the 13th over.

Debutant Riyan Parag and Shivam Dube added 18 runs for the seventh wicket, taking India to the 100-run mark.

Both were soon dismissed, leaving India needing 148 runs in about 32 overs. Washington Sundar scored 30 off 25 balls but couldn’t prevent the loss.

Sri Lanka batted first, with openers Avishka Fernando and Pathum Nissanka adding 89 runs for the first wicket.

Axar Patel dismissed Nissanka for 45 in the 20th over. Fernando fell for 96 in the 36th over, dismissed by Parag.

Sri Lanka finished at 248/7 in 50 overs. Parag was India’s top bowler with 3/54, while Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, and Kuldeep Yadav each took one wicket.