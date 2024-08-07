Sri Lanka to gradually resume vehicle imports in 2025

August 7, 2024

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe announced that vehicle imports will gradually start again next year (2025).

He said this decision aims to boost government revenue through customs duties.

He emphasized that the country needs more income to support its foreign reserves, stating, “I believe our reserves have grown enough to allow vehicle imports, as customs duties on vehicles are a significant revenue source for the government.”