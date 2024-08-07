Justice Ministry brought under Sri Lankan President’s purview

Posted by Editor on August 7, 2024 - 9:30 pm

The Ministerial portfolios of Justice, Prison Affairs, and Constitutional Reforms have been brought under the purview of Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe through a Gazette Extraordinary issued by the President.

The Gazette Notification, issued today (August 07) by the Secretary to the President, Saman Ekanayake, by order of the President, stated that it was issued after consulting with the Prime Minister under Article 44 (3) of the Constitution.

This move follows the recent resignation of Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe from his ministerial portfolios to contest the upcoming Presidential election.

On July 25, MP Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe officially announced that he would contest the 2024 Presidential Election and stepped down from his ministerial position on July 29.